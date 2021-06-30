Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.41, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.71B. ASO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.75, offering almost -5.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.18% since then. We note from Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.75 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.93% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 10.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASO is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 93.53 percent over the past six months and at a 23.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. to make $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 178.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.90% per year for the next five years.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.76% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, and 95.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.19%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock is held by 215 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 53.90% of the shares, which is about 49.64 million shares worth $1.34 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 3.56% or 3.27 million shares worth $88.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $63.57 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $28.27 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.