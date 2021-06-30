A Business Review Of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $110.85, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.99B. U currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.94, offering almost -57.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.26% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 115.50 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.77% year-to-date, but still up 0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is 17.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $170.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Unity Software Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.14 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $243.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to make $254.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.80%.

Unity Software Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 69.40% per year for the next five years.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.30% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 74.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.49%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.50% of the shares, which is about 43.3 million shares worth $6.65 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 11.80% or 32.96 million shares worth $5.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.56 million shares worth $557.36 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $353.56 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.