A Business Review Of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.67, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.48B. FSLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $112.50, offering almost -21.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.88% since then. We note from First Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

First Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FSLR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. First Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 94.08 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.32% year-to-date, but still up 18.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 21.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.84, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLR is forecast to be at a low of $41.64 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

First Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.42 percent over the past six months and at a 17.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $623.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect First Solar Inc. to make $700.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.50%. First Solar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 442.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -9.90% per year for the next five years.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.93% of First Solar Inc. shares, and 83.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.01%. First Solar Inc. stock is held by 760 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.02% of the shares, which is about 14.91 million shares worth $1.3 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.25% or 8.77 million shares worth $765.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $234.78 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $256.85 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.