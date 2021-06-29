ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.01, and it changed around $0.9 or 3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. ZIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.83, offering almost 0.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.75% since then. We note from ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Instantly ZIP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.57 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.27% year-to-date, but still up 2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) is 15.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIP is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.79% of ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares, and 15.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.61%.