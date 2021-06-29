Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.01, and it changed around $5.01 or 10.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05B. ZNTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.79, offering almost -16.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.95% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.58K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZNTL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.15 for the current quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.16 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.66% year-to-date, but still down -5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is -11.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZNTL is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.34 percent over the past six months and at a -10.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.50% in the next quarter.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.64% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 88.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.52%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.90% of the shares, which is about 6.16 million shares worth $267.11 million.

Matrix Capital Management, with 9.25% or 3.82 million shares worth $165.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $70.0 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $55.01 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.