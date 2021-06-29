You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS).

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.10M. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.35, offering almost -276.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.99% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.
Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information
Instantly BRQS has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9250 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.31% year-to-date, but still up 1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1248.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1248.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.
BRQS Dividends
Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.52% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 3.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.27%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.34 million.
Bank of America Corporation, with 0.18% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 40146.0 shares worth $44160.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.