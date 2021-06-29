XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.37 million shares of the XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.97, and it changed around $0.26 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. XL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.00, offering almost -290.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.69% since then. We note from XL Fleet Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.45 million.

XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Instantly XL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.18 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.20% year-to-date, but still up 14.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 28.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XL is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect XL Fleet Corp. to make $12.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.71% of XL Fleet Corp. shares, and 18.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.99%. XL Fleet Corp. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 7.83 million shares worth $70.32 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.13% or 2.96 million shares worth $26.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.64 million shares worth $23.73 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $20.1 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.