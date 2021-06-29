Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 46.76 million shares of the Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were traded, and its beta was 2.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.96, and it changed around $1.35 or 8.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. WKHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.96, offering almost -153.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.31% since then. We note from Workhorse Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.26 million.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WKHS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.00 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.26% year-to-date, but still up 16.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 76.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.70, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -33.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKHS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.16 percent over the past six months and at a -324.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 39.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5,295.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. to make $21.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92k and $1.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,867.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,068.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.80%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.58% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares, and 45.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.10%. Workhorse Group Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $102.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.29% or 5.29 million shares worth $72.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $42.3 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $23.83 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.