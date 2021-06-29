Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 8.49 million shares of the Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.39, and it changed around $0.8 or 30.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.07M. WTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost 9.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.45% since then. We note from Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.72K.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) trade information

Instantly WTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 30.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.90 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.53% year-to-date, but still up 50.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) is 99.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTT is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 18.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) estimates and forecasts

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.79 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 46.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group Inc. to make $12.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.00%.

WTT Dividends

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares, and 31.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.44%. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Horton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.09% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $3.72 million.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC, with 8.59% or 1.86 million shares worth $3.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.