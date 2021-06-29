Why Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.79M. TYME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -278.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.61% since then. We note from Tyme Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.
Tyme Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TYME as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information
Instantly TYME has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.20% year-to-date, but still up 3.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is -10.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TYME is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -506.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -506.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tyme Technologies Inc. to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.50%.
TYME Dividends
Tyme Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.57% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares, and 11.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.47%. Tyme Technologies Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 5.8 million shares worth $10.32 million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.02% or 5.19 million shares worth $9.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $5.78 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $2.59 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.