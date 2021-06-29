Why Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 3.94 million shares of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.35 or 24.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.01M. PBTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -442.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.89% since then. We note from Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.15% year-to-date, but still up 3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 10.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBTS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -293.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -293.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.96% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.25%. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 25806.0 shares worth $77934.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.04% or 20239.0 shares worth $61121.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18068.0 shares worth $31076.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.