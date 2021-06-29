Why Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.82, and it changed around $1.27 or 5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. OMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.70, offering almost -49.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.91% since then. We note from Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.77K.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OMP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) trade information

Instantly OMP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.26 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.24% year-to-date, but still down -33.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) is -18.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMP is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) estimates and forecasts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.23 percent over the past six months and at a 435.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 121.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP to make $93.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.06 million and $84.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.30%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by -83.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.65% per year for the next five years.

OMP Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 9.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.19% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares, and 4.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.05%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP stock is held by 50 institutions, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $15.56 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 3.02% or 0.6 million shares worth $13.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $40.11 million, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund held roughly 31319.0 shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.