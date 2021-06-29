Why Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In the last trading session, 3.91 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around $0.56 or 8.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $353.01M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -364.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.4% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.31 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.55% year-to-date, but still up 2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -24.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.40%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.20% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 2.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.89%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with 0.26% or 0.13 million shares worth $1.88 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 64785.0 shares worth $0.55 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 39019.0 shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.