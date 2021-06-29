Why Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 8.54 million shares of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.25 or 10.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.54M. ADIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -46.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.24% since then. We note from Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 816.09K.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADIL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information
Instantly ADIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.59% year-to-date, but still down -4.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) is 12.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADIL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.50%.
ADIL Dividends
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.73% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 8.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.09%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.52 million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Blackrock Inc., with 1.12% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 90165.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.