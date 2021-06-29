Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.13 or 12.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.24M. WEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -353.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.67% since then. We note from Weidai Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.24K.

Weidai Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WEI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weidai Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Instantly WEI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.80% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) is 2.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1550.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WEI is forecast to be at a low of $14.82 and a high of $14.82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1124.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1124.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.70%, down from the previous year.

WEI Dividends

Weidai Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Weidai Ltd. shares, and 1.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. Weidai Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.16% or 58151.0 shares worth $79085.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3756.0 shares worth $5108.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.