Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 109.25 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.84, and it changed around -$1.07 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.51B. SPCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.80, offering almost -14.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.98% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.35 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.51 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.10% year-to-date, but still up 52.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is 76.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.70, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -73.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 8.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 112.15 percent over the past six months and at a 4.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,173.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $380k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to make $1.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.80%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.61% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.87%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is held by 378 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.77% of the shares, which is about 11.48 million shares worth $351.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.25% or 5.41 million shares worth $165.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $111.61 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $96.28 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.