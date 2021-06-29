Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 7.47 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.22, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.87M. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -122.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.7% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information
Instantly BBIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.16 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 208.03% year-to-date, but still down -5.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 27.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).
Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.00%.
BBIG Dividends
Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.41% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 7.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.77%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 1.35 million shares worth $3.45 million.
Rovida Advisors Inc., with 0.82% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $3.07 million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored