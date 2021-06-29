Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.69, and it changed around -$1.31 or -2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.04B. VMEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.00, offering almost -21.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.32% since then. We note from Vimeo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.51 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.29% year-to-date, but still up 9.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 19.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VMEO is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.53% of Vimeo Inc. shares, and 32.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.87%. Vimeo Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $21.62 million.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, with 0.27% or 0.4 million shares worth $16.89 million as of May 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.