Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.19, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.82, offering almost -38.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.82% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.93 million.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.32 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 380.23% year-to-date, but still up 10.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 10.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UXIN is forecast to be at a low of $32.14 and a high of $32.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -667.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -667.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

0 analysts expect Uxin Limited to make $49.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.12% of Uxin Limited shares, and 38.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.67%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 51 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 37.4 million shares worth $43.76 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 3.59% or 10.12 million shares worth $11.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $11.89 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $2.19 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.