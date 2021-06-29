Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around $0.18 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.13M. TRKA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -31.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.59% since then. We note from Troika Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 655.18K.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.33% year-to-date, but still up 30.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 4.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.50%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.38% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares, and 0.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.04%. Troika Media Group Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 13068.0 shares worth $35937.0.