trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) Stock Forecast 2021: $3.32 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. TRVG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -74.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.91% since then. We note from trivago N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

trivago N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TRVG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. trivago N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Instantly TRVG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.70 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.15% year-to-date, but still down -1.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is -10.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVG is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

trivago N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.36 percent over the past six months and at a 76.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect trivago N.V. to make $156.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.89 million and $74.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 346.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.90%. trivago N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 93.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.34% per year for the next five years.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.01% of trivago N.V. shares, and 46.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.50%. trivago N.V. stock is held by 58 institutions, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 26.60% of the shares, which is about 17.22 million shares worth $74.06 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 5.26% or 3.41 million shares worth $14.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $14.65 million, making up 5.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $1.77 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.