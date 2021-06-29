Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.25M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -135.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.
Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information
Instantly TOPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.36% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 10.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -506.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -506.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.
TOPS Dividends
Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 1.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.34%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.29 million.
Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 82350.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 32230.0 shares worth around $54146.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.