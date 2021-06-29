Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 17.72 million shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $368.29M. TNXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -103.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.85% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.08 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 79.26% year-to-date, but still up 6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 2.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNXP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -230.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 81.95 percent over the past six months and at a 50.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, and 12.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.99%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.46% of the shares, which is about 14.68 million shares worth $18.79 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.57% or 8.45 million shares worth $10.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.33 million shares worth $11.94 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4.52 million shares worth around $5.79 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.