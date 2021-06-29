Stock Performance And Outlook Of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS)

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.98, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.31M. GLBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -641.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.02% since then. We note from Globus Maritime Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 845.37K.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Instantly GLBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.68 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.30% year-to-date, but still down -23.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is -9.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20000.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLBS is forecast to be at a low of $20000.00 and a high of $20000.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -502412.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -502412.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.44%.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of Globus Maritime Limited shares, and 3.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.44%. Globus Maritime Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.06% of the shares, which is about 62715.0 shares worth $0.29 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 1.05% or 31882.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14246.0 shares worth $69947.0, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares.