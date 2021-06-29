Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.05 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.57, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61B. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -5.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.86% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.27 million.

Southwestern Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SWN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.75 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.54% year-to-date, but still up 2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 0.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.70 percent over the past six months and at a 176.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $873.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $891.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 91.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.89%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 408 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.65% of the shares, which is about 105.94 million shares worth $492.63 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.57% or 91.84 million shares worth $427.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 50.36 million shares worth $189.86 million, making up 7.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 43.46 million shares worth around $224.67 million, which represents about 6.42% of the total shares outstanding.