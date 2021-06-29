SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 8.99 million shares of the SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $649.54M. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.88, offering almost -365.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.52% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.68 million.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.52 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 130.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -10.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -486.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -486.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of SOS Limited shares, and 3.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.91%. SOS Limited stock is held by 64 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 1.73 million shares worth $8.62 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.22% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.