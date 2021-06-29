Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.00, and it changed around $0.59 or 1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. SWBI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.87, offering almost -2.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.23% since then. We note from Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SWBI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Instantly SWBI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.87 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.32% year-to-date, but still up 9.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 43.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.90, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWBI is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.23 percent over the past six months and at a -3.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $278.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. to make $260.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.20%. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 774.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.26% of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares, and 64.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.50%. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock is held by 288 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 4.81 million shares worth $83.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.81% or 3.75 million shares worth $65.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $25.77 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $28.0 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.