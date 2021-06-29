Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.40, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.86M. SINO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.28, offering almost -261.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.71% since then. We note from Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.33K.
Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information
Instantly SINO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.44 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.05% year-to-date, but still up 3.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is -2.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SINO is forecast to be at a low of $8.75 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -157.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 454.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. to make $953k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.30%.
SINO Dividends
Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.27% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.59%. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.92 million.
Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., with 0.55% or 81806.0 shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 11251.0 shares worth $53329.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 5000.0 shares worth around $23700.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.