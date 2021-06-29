SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) have been traded, and its beta is 3.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.70M. WORX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -136.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.31K.
SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information
Instantly WORX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.69% year-to-date, but still up 7.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 1.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).
SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.20%.
WORX Dividends
SCWorx Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.21% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 3.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.41%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.14% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.23 million.
Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.75% or 75392.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 37411.0 shares worth around $60979.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.
