Risk-Taking Investors May Find QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 14.78 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.86, and it changed around $1.9 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.31B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $132.73, offering almost -330.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.44% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.53 million.

QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.17 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.46% year-to-date, but still up 16.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 17.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.11 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 39.70%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.98% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 31.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.63%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 333 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 11.11 million shares worth $497.12 million.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, with 3.00% or 7.79 million shares worth $348.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.73 million shares worth $167.01 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $132.97 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.