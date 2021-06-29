Risk-Taking Investors May Find Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 8.68 million shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.15 or 5.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $879.18M. LKCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -45.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.47% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.54 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 291.18% year-to-date, but still up 4.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 67.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.20%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.00% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 4.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.39%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 3.65 million shares worth $4.74 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.12% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.