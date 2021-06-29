ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 34.55 million shares of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) were traded, and its beta was -1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.64, and it changed around $1.64 or 27.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.49M. RSLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.31, offering almost -322.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.08% since then. We note from ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RSLS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.05 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.78% year-to-date, but still up 21.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is -21.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSLS is forecast to be at a low of $18.50 and a high of $18.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -142.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ReShape Lifesciences Inc. to make $4.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.40%. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.24% per year for the next five years.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

