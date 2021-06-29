Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.70, and it changed around $1.34 or 10.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.91M. RHE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.72, offering almost -88.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.31% since then. We note from Regional Health Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.41 million.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

Instantly RHE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.74 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 273.18% year-to-date, but still up 14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) is 3.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RHE is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -430.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -430.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%.

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.54% of Regional Health Properties Inc. shares, and 12.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.54%. Regional Health Properties Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.74% of the shares, which is about 80100.0 shares worth $0.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.17% or 36697.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 36697.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3317.0 shares worth around $23948.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.