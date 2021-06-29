Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In? – Marketing Sentinel
Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.95 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 3.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.19, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.72M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -317.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.1% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

Recon Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.39 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 185.03% year-to-date, but still down -1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is -65.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.60%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.56% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares, and 1.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.16%. Recon Technology Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 49021.0 shares worth $0.32 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.14% or 25644.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 16084.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held roughly 4894.0 shares worth around $59168.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

