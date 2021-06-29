PRPH Stock Forecast 2021: ProPhase Labs Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 83.01%

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) were traded, and its beta was -0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.71, and it changed around $0.44 or 7.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.99M. PRPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.28, offering almost -127.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.01% since then. We note from ProPhase Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.98K.

ProPhase Labs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRPH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProPhase Labs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) trade information

Instantly PRPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.95 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.29% year-to-date, but still up 18.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) is 20.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRPH is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -272.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -198.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) estimates and forecasts

ProPhase Labs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.38 percent over the past six months and at a 520.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 412.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ProPhase Labs Inc. to make $20.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.50%.

PRPH Dividends

ProPhase Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.89% of ProPhase Labs Inc. shares, and 9.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.65%. ProPhase Labs Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.92% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $2.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.85% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and AMG Managers Emerging Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.91 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Managers Emerging Opportunities Fd held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.