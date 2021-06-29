Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 7.74 million shares of the Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.66M. PHUN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -140.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.83% since then. We note from Phunware Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.80 million.

Phunware Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PHUN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phunware Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Instantly PHUN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.56% year-to-date, but still up 5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is -2.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHUN is forecast to be at a low of $2.35 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -259.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Phunware Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.68 percent over the past six months and at a 44.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Phunware Inc. to make $3.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.21 million and $2.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.40%.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.81% of Phunware Inc. shares, and 23.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.31%. Phunware Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 2.2 million shares worth $3.62 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.52% or 1.09 million shares worth $1.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $2.17 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.31 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.