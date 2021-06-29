Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 5.14 million shares of the Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.90, and it changed around -$0.44 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.13B. PSFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -64.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.33% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.74 million.
Paysafe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PSFE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paysafe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information
Instantly PSFE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.35 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.28% year-to-date, but still up 9.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 9.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $377.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Paysafe Limited to make $388.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.
PSFE Dividends
Paysafe Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 57.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.33%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 174 institutions, with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 34.08% of the shares, which is about 50.0 million shares worth $675.0 million.
Cannae Holdings, Inc., with 33.91% or 49.75 million shares worth $671.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.1 million shares worth $42.77 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $17.32 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.