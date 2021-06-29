Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Inv...

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.77, and it changed around -$0.51 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.38B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.89, offering almost -29.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.2% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.01K.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.00 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 0.55% down in the 30-day period.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $34.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Olo Inc. shares, and 129.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 132.09%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 44.72% of the shares, which is about 12.26 million shares worth $323.64 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 12.47% or 3.42 million shares worth $90.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $72.46 million, making up 10.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $50.7 million, which represents about 7.01% of the total shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam