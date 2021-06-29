Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.77, and it changed around -$0.51 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.38B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.89, offering almost -29.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.2% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.01K.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.00 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 0.55% down in the 30-day period.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $34.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Olo Inc. shares, and 129.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 132.09%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 44.72% of the shares, which is about 12.26 million shares worth $323.64 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 12.47% or 3.42 million shares worth $90.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $72.46 million, making up 10.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $50.7 million, which represents about 7.01% of the total shares outstanding.