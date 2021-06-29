Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.04M. OPTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -179.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.1% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPTT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Instantly OPTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.69 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.97% year-to-date, but still up 10.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is 7.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1200.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPTT is forecast to be at a low of $1200.00 and a high of $1200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45877.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45877.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.50%.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, and 7.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.45%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.05% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $3.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.40% or 0.71 million shares worth $2.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $1.76 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.