Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.04M. OPTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -179.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.1% since then. We note from Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPTT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information
Instantly OPTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.69 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.97% year-to-date, but still up 10.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) is 7.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1200.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPTT is forecast to be at a low of $1200.00 and a high of $1200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45877.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45877.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.50%.
OPTT Dividends
Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, and 7.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.45%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.05% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $3.47 million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Blackrock Inc., with 1.40% or 0.71 million shares worth $2.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $1.76 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.