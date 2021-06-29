Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine? – Marketing Sentinel
Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 34.99 million shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.90M. NAKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.40, offering almost -400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.71% since then. We note from Naked Brand Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.50 million.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Instantly NAKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7250 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 255.73% year-to-date, but still up 6.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is 18.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.00%.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.97% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares, and 0.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.23%. Naked Brand Group Limited stock is held by 53 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.

