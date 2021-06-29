Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Shares Might Go Up 1062.33% This Year

In the last trading session, 8.58 million shares of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.82, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $864.54M. MNMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.77, offering almost -51.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.15% since then. We note from Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.08 million.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.92 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.25% year-to-date, but still up 6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 21.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNMD is forecast to be at a low of $4.13 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.72% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.82%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with tru Independence LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with 0.02% or 72500.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SSgA SPDR ETFS Europe I-SPDR MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-Advisorshares Vice ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Advisorshares Vice ETF held roughly 80000.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.