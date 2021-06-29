Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.51M. MREO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.71, offering almost -48.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.06% since then. We note from Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MREO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.31 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is -1.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MREO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -215.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -152.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.20 percent over the past six months and at a 83.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, and 84.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.74%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is held by 69 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.95% of the shares, which is about 17.26 million shares worth $58.18 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 7.65% or 8.28 million shares worth $27.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Tekla Healthcare Investors and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $2.3 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.3 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.