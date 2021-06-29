Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.13M. MDRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.13, offering almost -341.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.9% since then. We note from Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MDRR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Instantly MDRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.24% year-to-date, but still down -1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is -4.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDRR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -151.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. to make $3.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.10%.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 35.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 35.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.85% of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. shares, and 1.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.19%. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 78459.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.44% or 69842.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 69842.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22230.0 shares worth around $30455.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.