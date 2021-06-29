Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR): Decline Of -63.93% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In the last trading session, 6.13 million shares of the Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.18, and it changed around -$1.09 or -4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.77B. LAZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.80, offering almost -106.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.08% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LAZR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.30 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.82% year-to-date, but still up 1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 9.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZR is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 97.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Luminar Technologies Inc. to make $7.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.00% of Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, and 25.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.16%. Luminar Technologies Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.37% of the shares, which is about 14.94 million shares worth $363.31 million.

Canvas GP 1, LLC, with 2.94% or 6.91 million shares worth $234.85 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.96 million shares worth $120.54 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.27 million shares worth around $103.74 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.