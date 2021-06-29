Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS).

In the last trading session, 3.09 million shares of the Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around -$0.33 or -6.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.01M. XERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.94, offering almost -77.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.31% since then. We note from Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.98 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.94% year-to-date, but still up 13.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is 38.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XERS is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.80 percent over the past six months and at a 47.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $13.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.86 million and $9.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 412.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.60%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 56.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.77%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.88% of the shares, which is about 6.55 million shares worth $29.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.67% or 3.76 million shares worth $16.98 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $10.16 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $7.15 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.