Let’s Talk About How LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.58, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $335.85M. LIVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -51.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.14% since then. We note from LiveXLive Media Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

LiveXLive Media Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIVX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LiveXLive Media Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) trade information

Instantly LIVX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.67 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.63% year-to-date, but still up 1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is -6.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIVX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) estimates and forecasts

LiveXLive Media Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.14 percent over the past six months and at a 24.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LiveXLive Media Inc. to make $24.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.88 million and $11.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 103.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 112.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.40%.

LIVX Dividends

LiveXLive Media Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.69% of LiveXLive Media Inc. shares, and 40.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.43%.

FMR, LLC and RHO Capital Partners Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.74 million shares worth $29.25 million, making up 8.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RHO Capital Partners Inc held roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $16.16 million, which represents about 4.93% of the total shares outstanding.