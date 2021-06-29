Let’s Get Started On The Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.29 million shares of the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.23, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.75M. WNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $160.68, offering almost -2122.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.32% since then. We note from Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.89K.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.39 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.74% year-to-date, but still up 16.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 1.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

WNW Dividends

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.00% of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited shares, and 0.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.60%. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 16538.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 13855.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13855.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.