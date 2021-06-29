Let’s Discuss The Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have been traded, and its beta is 4.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.04, and it changed around $0.55 or 3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.43B. AR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.35, offering almost -2.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.51% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.35 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 165.87% year-to-date, but still up 5.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 12.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.48, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 152.00 percent over the past six months and at a 335.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 151.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 320.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.40%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.58% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 70.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.18%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 330 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 25.46 million shares worth $259.7 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.84% or 20.66 million shares worth $210.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 10.91 million shares worth $140.78 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.23 million shares worth around $73.8 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.