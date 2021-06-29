Let’s Discuss The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.09 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) were traded, and its beta was 4.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.67, and it changed around $0.34 or 6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $510.92M. UAVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.68, offering almost -211.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.89% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.73 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.50% year-to-date, but still up 12.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is 10.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAVS is forecast to be at a low of $453.75 and a high of $453.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7902.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7902.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.80%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 11.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.90%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.15% of the shares, which is about 2.84 million shares worth $17.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.10% or 2.12 million shares worth $13.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $8.69 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $7.87 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.