Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.41, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. LTCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.70, offering almost -58.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.55% since then. We note from Latch Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 753.87K.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.17 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.23% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is 19.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTCH is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.49% of Latch Inc. shares, and 31.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.38%.